Nationwide cold change early next week with temperatures tumbling

In true Autumn style this week is settled - next week is not. A big cold change is spreading across New Zealand next Monday and Tuesday with temperatures tumbling in both islands
In the South Island some places will be over 10 degrees cooler by day once the cold change arrives.
Generally speaking the weather warms up between Thursday and Sunday across the country with the cold change arriving in the south on Monday then peaking nationwide on Tuesday before easing mid next week.
Here are some examples of the upcoming temperature changes, note it's over 10 degrees change for some southern regions, but only 3 or 4 degrees change for the top of NZ. Temperatures by WeatherWatch.co.nz.
DAYTIME HIGHS BEFORE AND AFTER THE COLDER CHANGE:
Invercargill: Friday 19C, Tuesday 9C
Queenstown: Saturday 16C, Tuesday 6C
Dunedin: Sunday 19C, Tuesday 7C
Christchurch: Sunday 22C, Tuesday 10C
Greymouth: Saturday 18C, Tuesday 13C
Nelson: Thursday 19C, Tuesday 14C
Wellington: Sunday 18C, Tuesday 13C
Palmerston North: Saturday 21C, Tuesday 13C
New Plymouth: Saturday 19C, Tuesday 15C
Taupo: Thursday 18C, Tuesday 12C
Napier: Saturday 22C, Wednesday 16C
Gisborne: Saturday 22C, Wednesday 16C
Tauranga: Friday 19C, Tuesday 16C
Auckland: Saturday 20C, Wednesday 16C
Whangarei: Saturday 21C, Tuesday 17C
- WeatherWatch.co.nz
