Initiative launched to help frontline New Zealand charities - United Way NZ

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 13:09

An initiative launched today, is asking New Zealanders who can, to donate $20 to help frontline charities meet the surge in demand resulting from Covid-19. #Unite20 was developed in response to research conducted by United Way New Zealand which found small to medium frontline charities expect demand for their services to increase for the next three to six months. With increased demand looking to continue well into 2021 and reduced avenues for fundraising, many smaller charities are concerned about whether they have the resources to meet the surge in demand for their services.

The United Way #Unite20 Covid-19 Response platform, developed in partnership with tech firm Catalyser, allows New Zealanders to select and donate online to a wide range of frontline charities from across the country. All charities on the website have completed United Way’s established vetting process to ensure donations go where they are needed most.

United Way CEO, Teresa Moore says, while the move from level four lockdown brings welcome relief for some, frontline charities are warning that the worst is yet to come for many New Zealanders and most will require additional resources to continue to support the growing number of Kiwis in need through the next 12 to 18 months.

"Charities in all parts of New Zealand are telling us that, in addition to Covid-19 putting more pressure on those already in need, they are also supporting a growing number of people who would not usually require their help," says Moore.

Moore says, larger charities receive the lion’s share of government funding and have more personnel and infrastructure in place for marketing and fundraising. Yet community-based, small to medium charities are often the first port of call for those in need.

"Whether it be curtain and food banks or domestic violence helplines, the smaller frontline charities are often the first place New Zealanders go when we need help."

"Many frontline charities simply cannot continue to provide the same level of support to our communities as they have in the past without help," says Moore.

"While lockdown may be over, the financial and social effects on New Zealanders will continue for some time yet and our frontline charities cannot support our communities alone.

"Frontline community charities are working flat out to meet increased demand and simply don’t have the time or resources to undertake the additional fundraising initiatives required."

Moore says if everyone who can, donates $20 for each family or bubble member it will allow frontline charities to continue to support those most affected by the effects of Covid-19.

"If everyone who can, gives just a little, we can make sure all New Zealanders have the support they need to get to the other side," says Moore.

Research, released this month by United Way New Zealand, shows Kiwi charities are under increasing pressure, managing a surge in demand with fewer resources. The study, which surveyed 200 charities across New Zealand, found 95% have been directly affected by Covid-19. More than 74% require additional funding, 41% additional staff and volunteers and 27% additional resources, to continue to provide New Zealanders in need with the same support available prior to the pandemic.

You can access the #Unite20 online platform here