Rare kakariki leave their bubble for the wild - Government

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 15:03

Today 18 of Aotearoa’s rarest forest bird, the kÄkÄriki karaka/orange-fronted parakeet, are being flown from Åtautahi Christchurch for release into the Canterbury high country as part of the recovery programme for the species, the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage announced today.

"I’m delighted that after record breeding last year, these distinctive rare birds are set to fly free from their bubble into Lake Sumner Forest Park," said Eugenie Sage.

"It’s a great marker of success for the population of this budgie sized native bird. KÄkÄriki karaka/orange-fronted parakeet are a taonga species for NgÄi Tahu. They eat seeds and insects and during last year’s mega-mast, seeds were abundant, dominated their diet and boosted breeding."

"The transfer of 18 kÄkÄriki today follows the successful release of 15 birds at the same site in the South Branch of the Hurunui River valley in March before Alert Level 4 started. Releasing birds into the wild is a vital part of the recovery plan for this critically endangered species."

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is working with NgÄi Tahu, the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust (ICWT) and Christchurch Helicopters, to transfer orange-fronted parakeets/kÄkÄriki karaka from the Trust’s aviaries at McLean’s Island into the South Branch of the Hurunui valley, following strict COVID-19 protocols.

"The young captive-bred kÄkÄriki were due to be released several weeks ago and this has now become more urgent for the welfare of the birds and to free up much-needed space in the aviary."

"Monitoring before the lockdown showed the birds released last month had teamed up with wild kÄkÄriki. DOC is hoping this new group of birds does the same."

"Christchurch Helicopters’ practical assistance with the recovery programme, transporting birds and eggs, staff and equipment and raising additional funds is much appreciated."

"I want to acknowledge the tremendous work and expertise of the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust in the success of the orange-fronted kÄkÄriki recovery programme, and providing essential wildlife services during the lockdown," said Eugenie Sage.

The rarest of New Zealand’s six kÄkÄriki species, orange-fronted parakeet is found only in the Hawdon and Poulter valleys in Arthur’s Pass National Park and the Hurunui South Branch in Lake Sumner Forest Park. A successful population has also been established on Blumine Island/Oruawairua in the Marlborough Sounds. The population is estimated at 200-300 birds.

While a lot of DOC's field work is on hold under Alert Level 3, some urgent and high priority conservation work is being carried out, providing this this can be done in a way that is safe for staff and meets requirements to avoid the spread of COVID-19.