Police make arrest following Christchurch driving incident

Canterbury Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience following an incident involving a person driving erratically through Christchurch this afternoon.
Police were initially notified shortly after 4pm of a person driving erratically through Shirley.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Aldwins Road, it then fled resulting in a short pursuit.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in Tuahiwi, he has been charged with multiple driving offences among other charges.
