Powerball and Strike roll over

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $8.5 million up for grabs on Saturday night.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $7 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.
Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.
To find out about Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit: www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.
With 100% of Lotto NZ profits being returned to over 3,000 good causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis. Find out more here: https://mylotto.co.nz/community-funding
