Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 22:00

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $8.5 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $7 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

To find out about Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit: www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.

