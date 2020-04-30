Gang member arrested after vehicle stop - Police

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 13:26

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon and obstructing a medical officer.

The man, a patched member of the Mongrel Mob, was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop on Cotton Street, Hamilton.

Police located a high-powered taser, ammunition, methamphetamine utensils and more than $10,000 in cash in the vehicle.

"While the majority of New Zealanders are abiding by Alert Level 3 requirements, a select few continue to attempt to go about their illegal activity," says District Manager: Criminal Investigations, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

"These offenders take advantage of people's addictions and put the health of the whole community at risk.

Regardless of the Alert Level we will continue to target those people and hold them to account."

The man is also due to appear in Taumarunui District Court on 25 May facing methamphetamine and firearms charges in relation to an earlier incident.