Police appeal for sightings of missing West Auckland man Calvin Wicksteed

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 15:02

Waitemata Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of Calvin Lindsay Wicksteed, a 59-year-old man from Henderson.

Calvin was recently reported as missing to Police by his family, who have not had any contact with him since January, 2020.

Due to the extended period of time he has not been in contact with relatives, Police and his family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Calvin is described as 175 cms tall, slim build and has straight dark brown/greying hair.

Calvin is typically known to frequent the Henderson area, but his recent whereabouts are unknown and Police want to hear from anyone who has seen him or been in contact with Calvin since January.

Anyone with information or any sightings of Calvin Wicksteed is urged to contact Henderson Police by phoning 105 - quoting file number 200424/7113.