Webpage launched for donations - Waikato Civil Defence

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 15:13

A new webpage has been launched by Waikato Civil Defence aimed at the generous people in our communities.

The donations information page was established as a way to deter people from donating used goods on local facebook pages, which is still discouraged under Alert Level 3.

Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre Controller Dave Simes says it is heartening to see the generous Kiwi spirit is alive and well in Waikato communities.

"In ordinary times, offers of food and other items such as clothing and bedding would be warmly welcomed. But these are not ordinary times.

"Under COVID-19 alert levels 3 and 4, the donation of such items is discouraged to protect our communities from the unintended spread of coronavirus, regardless if there are still active cases in our communities or not.

"It’s on this basis we are encouraging people to instead show their generosity with a financial donation - no matter how small or large - to any one of the following five amazing organisations reaching vulnerable people in the Waikato."

Each of them is publicly accountable for any funds they receive.

Simes says financial donations may not be possible for everyone, particularly with the financial impact COVID-19 has had on many people, so donating time is also a great option.

Volunteering Waikato is taking expressions of interest from those who want to support their community during the COVID-19 response.

People can do so by going to their website, and completing an online form at volunteeringwaikato.org.nz

"Alternatively, you can give your time by reaching out to people in your community, or to others in your bubble, through a phone call and a listening ear."

For those needing welfare assistance including groceries, blankets, firewood and pet food, Simes encourages people to phone the Waikato Welfare Helpline 0800 800 405.

"Our welfare team has a volunteer network set up across the three districts who follow the necessary COVID-19 protocols"

To date, almost 2,000 calls for assistance have been made, and actioned by Civil Defence welfare teams.

The donation webpage can be found at:

https://waikatocivildefence.govt.nz/newsandevents/events/covid-19/donations/