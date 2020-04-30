Alert Level 3 protections being trialled at Refuse Transfer Stations

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 17:02

We’re trialling kiosk screen protection and contactless payment methods at our seven Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS), with a view to opening to the public in a matter of days.

We'll put out an update on our Council website and our Facebook page as soon as we know the stations are ready to open to the public.

We’ve been working hard to make the transfer stations compliant with the government’s Alert Level 3 protections for staff, our RTS contractor Smart Environmental and customers, and we appreciate your patience while this work continues.

On Tuesday this week, our transfer stations opened to existing account holders only, with prior bookings required. Account holders can:

Make a booking by calling your RTS prior to drop off. No booking, no entry.

Commercial solid waste operators will have priority access and will not require a booking.

Payment must be on account: no cash or Eftpos.

All material, including recycling, will go into the pit except for green waste and mixed glass for recycling.

Traffic management is in place to ensure one-out, one-in access.

When the transfer stations open to the public, the refuse pit and the green waste area will be accessible.

The drop-off points near the entrance to each transfer station for household rubbish in blue Council bags, bagged recycling and mixed glass will continue to be available, so there will be no need to pass the kiosks for people wishing to dispose of these types of waste once the stations open to the public.

Hours and locations of Refuse Transfer Stations are on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/rts.

To keep up to date with Council services under Alert Level 3, visit our COVID-19 web page - tcdc.govt.nz/covid-19.

Many businesses have opened this week, taking advantage of the move from Alert Level 4 to 3, to offer contactless purchases using click-and-collect or delivery service.

Workplaces must operate safely - maintain physical distance between workers, recording who is working together, limiting interaction between groups of workers, disinfecting surfaces, and maintaining high hygiene standards.

The business.govt.nz website has more information about what you can and can’t do under Alert Level 3 as a business.

"If we all act responsibly and keep our correct distance if we’re waiting in line for purchases, we make life that much easier to keep our businesses going. This is especially true for takeaways," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie.

Proposed Annual Plan for 2020/2021

The 233 submissions we received on our proposed Annual Plan for the 2020/21 financial year are now available to view on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/annualplan2020.

Fifty-four people opted to present their submission to Council in person, and these hearings will be held over 4 and 5 May, and possibly into 6 May, by audio/video link, as we’ll still be operating under the government’s COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Recordings of the hearings will be available shortly after they are held on our tcdc.govt.nz/annualplan2020 web page.

Our Council will then consider all the submissions, the presentations made at the hearings and the revised budget forecasts due to the effects of COVID-19.

It is anticipated that a final decision on spending and rates will be made at the 23 June Council meeting when the Annual Plan will be adopted in time for the financial year beginning 1 July.

COVID-19

"We started our Annual Plan process before COVID-19 struck and we all went into lockdown," Mayor Sandra says. "We know the economic impact of the outbreak on the Coromandel will be substantial. That’s why we’ve approved a range of measures at our Council meeting last week to respond to the immediate and ongoing needs of our communities."

The measures include:

Extending the due date for the final rates instalment for the 2019/20 rating year to 15 June;

Pushing out the date when penalties for late payments are applied;

Offering payment plans for ratepayers in financial hardship;

Refunding fees for building and resource consent applications for those in financial hardship;

Redirecting existing economic development budgets toward local business support;

Making applications to the government’s economic stimulus funds for ‘shovel-ready’ projects;

Financial support for lodgement of Council consenting/licensing fees to businesses.

Read more about the measures on our website here.

"Some people have urged us not to raise rates, but we are being urged by central government to carefully consider any major financial decisions to avoid situations that could hinder response and future recovery efforts, including zero rates increases," Mayor Sandra says.