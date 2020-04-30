Tune in for a live Taste of Cultures cook along!

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 17:48

We would like to invite you to join us for a Facebook live and cook along with Dawit, one of the contributors to our 'Taste of Cultures' recipe book. Dawit will be talking us through his recipe for Doro Wet, a delicious dish from Ethiopia. We will release the recipe, along with information on any preparation that you can do before we start, on Monday 4 May. You will then have one week to get ready for this awesome live cook along on (Sunday 10 May) with Dawit and his family! Click 'attending' on the Facebook event page to receive further updates.

'Taste of Cultures' is a recipe book where you can discover delicious food and the unique stories behind each chef and their recipes. This book is much more than a cook book - it’s a journey of people and their stories.

Former refugees now living in New Zealand have shared some of their traditional recipes that, for many, have been passed on from generation to generation. 'Taste of Cultures' explores their traditions, culture, journey and life in their new home.

If you want to support vulnerable people and purchase a recipe book now, click the button below. We now have an online version available for just $10!

Yes, I want to buy a recipe book!

Your support means we can continue to support our refugee-background whÄnau as they settle into Aotearoa.

All proceeds from this recipe book will support our essential services - Meals on Wheels and Migration Programmes - as well as our COVID-19 emergency response work alongside the Ministry of Health and local Civil Defence groups. These essential services are continuing throughout the Alert Level 4 and Level 3 restrictions, and we are ensuring that our staff and volunteers are safe and following all recommended hygiene practices to slow the spread.