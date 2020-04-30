Team work makes the dream work - Waikato District Council

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 17:49

With such great uncertainty during COVID-19, Waikato District Council is proud to be working in partnership with vital agencies in our communities to make sure they keep ticking over, Chief Executive Gavin Ion says.

"We were recently speaking with Rural Support Trust. They let us know they had an excess of banana boxes they didn’t know what to do with. 250 of them to be exact.

"We were aware that one of the food banks we’ve been dealing with through the response, Mangere Budgeting Services Trust who work out of Tuakau, were in desperate need of boxes so they could get food packs out to families in need."

