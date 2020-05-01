Homicide investigation underway in Mt Roskill

|
Police have launched a homicide investigation after an incident at an address in May Road in Mt Roskill this morning.
Emergency services were called to the address at 7:36am and upon their arrival found a woman with critical injuries.
Despite efforts to save her, these were not successful.
Police have arrested a male who was located nearby and he is assisting Police with our enquiries.
Police have begun a scene examination and expect to be there for some time.
We will look to provide a further update later today.
