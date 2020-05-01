Cannons Creek Pool to have refresh - council

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 10:25

Cannons Creek Pool will have its two-yearly maintenance work carried out now.

While the Council-run facility is shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Recreation Manager Glenn Quintal says it is the perfect time to carry out the task.

The facility will get a general refresh and important plant and equipment will be renewed and replaced.

"Covid-19 has disrupted much of normal life and Council services, but at least we can use the opportunity to get our fantastic facilities ready again for use," Mr Quintal says.

"This work is normally carried out in July, but now that we’ve moved to Alert Level 3, we’ve made the decision to do it sooner.

"If we’d stayed with July, then the pool would be closed to the public and Dash Learn to Swim and Porirua City Aquatics customers would’ve been impacted. This way, we have no interruptions."

At the same time, other planned maintenance work will be done at Te Rauparaha Arena that would have normally resulted in a reduction of the availability of the facility at Alert Level 2 or lower.

Some services in Council recreational facilities are set to resume at Alert Level 2 - keep an eye on the Council website and Facebook page for updates.