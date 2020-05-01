Major works on SH43 at Hospital Hill in Taumarunui start next week

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 12:12

Work to build a retaining wall on State Highway 43 at Hospital Hill in Taumarunui will get underway from Monday next week (4 May).

The work will address cracking and slumping of the road which leads to the hospital and is expected to take four months to complete, weather dependant.

The southbound lane will be closed for the duration of the project and the site will be under a single lane Stop/Go controlled by traffic lights. No significant delays to traffic are expected. Pedestrians will be taken by van from either end of the site or via a temporary barricaded footpath while the works are underway.

Drainage work to prepare the site ahead of the retaining wall works was completed last year.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Systems Manager Ross I’Anson reminds motorists that work at Alert Level 3 does not look like pre-pandemic work.

"A range of new measures are in place to ensure this work can be done safety, to protect our people, the people in their bubbles, and road users."

He asks people to be patient and respectful to roadworkers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"These people are stepping out of their bubbles to do work that keeps us all safe."

Keep up to date with:

- COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)