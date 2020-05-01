Pines Resource Recovery Park open to public via booking system

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 13:10

The Pines Resource Recovery Park in Rolleston is open from today (Friday 1 May) under Level 3 using a booking system and with some changes in place to operate safely.

Council staff have developed an online booking system that will enable us to re-open the Pines Resource Recovery Park to the public, while still complying with Government Alert Level 3 requirements, Council Solid Waste Manager Andrew Boyd says.

"We recognise that during the lockdown, residents have been busy in their gardens and garages and are itching to get rid of their rubbish, recycling and garden waste. We think customers will be glad to see some familiar services restart - albeit in a slightly different form."

To ensure safe distancing there will be spaces available for five vehicles per 30min time slot and only pay wave contactless payment will be available, or those with accounts already set up.

The online booking system will be available through the Council website selwyn.govt.nz/bookpines, and Mr Boyd says people without internet access can call 0800 SELWYN (0800 735 996) and Council customer services staff will be able to arrange a booking.

Customers will receive a specific booking reference number that must be presented at the gate to allow entry. Site staff will be strictly managing access at the gate to ensure we can safely operate the site in compliance with Alert Level 3 requirements and people without a reference booking number will not be allowed entry.