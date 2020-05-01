Mt Roskill homicide: Man charged with murder

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 16:01

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City Police:

Police investigating the death of a woman in Mt Roskill this morning have now charged a 29-year-old man with murder.

Emergency services were called to an address on May Road this morning where a woman was located with critical injuries.

Despite every effort from Emergency Services staff, she sadly died at the scene.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter and we have no ongoing concerns for the safety of the wider community.

Police enquiries into this incident are ongoing but we can confirm that the victim and alleged offender were known to each other.

Police will continue the scene examination and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

Formal identification will need to take place before Police are in a position to name the victim.

The 29-old man is expected to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family at this absolutely tragic time.

Police, along with Victim Support, will provide them with as much support as possible.