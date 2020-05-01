30 free ECE hours offered to more than 500 children - Rainbow Corner

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 15:59

Rainbow Corner adds 10 hours added to the 20 hours provided by government

More than 500 children aged 2+ and their families will stand to benefit from Rainbow Corner’s offer of an extra 10 free childcare hours across its six early learning centres in Auckland, Invercargill and Hamilton.

Rainbow Corner Group owner Rrahul Dosshi says he is offering the extra hours as a gift to any child over two who needs care during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Many parents are finding it difficult to afford childcare while incomes are taking a hit," says Mr Dosshi. "Our philosophy is, and always has been, to help build stronger communities. By offering some extra hours at no charge, we hope parents may see this as an affordable way they can get care for their children to enable them to get back to work."

The six Rainbow Corner early learning centres are located in Flat Bush, Beach Haven, Mangere East, Takanini, Invercargill and Hamilton. Toddlers and pre-schoolers do not need to be already enrolled in the centres as the offer is open to all families.

"This is the time to be find and helpful and to look after each other. We hope by extending the free ECE hours many more parents will be able to return to their jobs. And as it has been seen already, childcare centres are a very safe place for children to be, with robust pandemic cleaning, social distancing and compliance plans in place.

To find out more or enrol please contact info@rainbowcorner.co.nz