Final stage of Mangakino sewer relining to get underway - council

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 16:38

The final stage of a major upgrade to Mangakino’s sewer network will get underway this month.

In 2018, 6.8km of the network was upgraded. Now, a further 6.0km of sewer line will be relined over the next six months.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said once complete, the entire Mangakino sewer network of over 18km will have been checked and upgraded where needed.

"The original network was built in the late 1940s, when Mangakino Township was established as a Ministry of Works village to house construction workers employed on hydro-electricity schemes on the Waikato River," he said.

"It was intended that the village would be dismantled at the completion of the construction, so much of the infrastructure in the town was built with a short lifespan in mind and the layout of the sewer mains was not designed to be serviceable.

"As a result, this is a much-needed infrastructure project for the township that will help to reduce overflows and I’m very pleased to see the final phase getting underway."

The next phase of works is expected to get underway from Monday 11 May and be completed by November, weather permitting. The cost of the entire project is expected to be $2.85 million.