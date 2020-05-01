Clifton Beach closed due to slip - council

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 16:54

The Clifton Beach access to Cape Kidnappers has been closed today after another large slip was reported along the beach.

As per the Hastings District Council’s interim operations plan the beach will be closed for at least seven days, and will be reviewed next week.

The community will be informed when it opens again.

Meanwhile a comprehensive Quantitative Risk Analysis of the area, commissioned by Hastings District Council and Department of Conservation, is being completed, with the final report due in the next week.