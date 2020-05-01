Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 17:00

Playing in bubbles no handicap as Frankton Golf Centre partially reopens Frankton Golf Centre’s popular nine-hole golf course, located next to Queenstown Events Centre, has reopened to members and non-members keen to get back swinging, chipping and putting under Alert Level 3.

The driving range, clubhouse, pro shop and bathrooms remain closed to the public at the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) managed facility, and some restrictions continue in line with government guidelines issued via Sport New Zealand.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Thunes Cloete said that more than 175 golfers had played the course since it reopened on Wednesday morning.

"It’s great to see people getting back to activities they enjoyed before lockdown. The booking system is working well and we’re grateful to everyone for adhering to the restrictions which remain in place at Level 3," said Dr Cloete.

"Frankton is a really accessible course and, combined with some good autumn weather and stunning views of the Remarkables, a round here will be good for the soul as well as the body."

Players must book a tee-off slot in advance, cannot interact with people outside their bubble and must maintain physical distancing at all time.

Tee-off times run from 8.30am-4.00pm. Anyone wishing to book a slot should call 03 442 3584 between these times or book online via https://www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation/golf. A full list of restrictions and conditions of play are also shown on this webpage as well as Facebook @QLDCSportRec.

A contactless ‘click and collect’ system is in place for anyone who needs golf balls, tees, gloves and trundlers with orders placed in advanced.

A further announcement on when all other QLDC Sport and Recreation facilities might reopen will be made before the country moves to Alert Level 2.