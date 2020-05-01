Man arrested following fleeing driver incident in New Plymouth

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 18:01

Around 12:40pm today Police were called to a disorder incident involving a group of people in a New Plymouth suburb.

On arrival, Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was seen leaving the address.

The vehicle failed to stop for Police when signalled and a pursuit was initiated in response to the fleeing driver.

The pursuit was abandoned due to the driver’s manner of driving.

Shortly after, the vehicle was seen driving at excess speed before it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Courtenay and Liardet streets.

Police have arrested a man in relation to the incident and further enquiries are continuing.

Two occupants of the vehicle hit by the fleeing vehicle have been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

An internal investigation will be commenced as per Police policy and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.

The officers involved in the incident were not injured but will receive welfare support over the coming days.

We want to remind drivers that if you’re asked to pull over by Police, please stop.

The risk of fleeing Police can result in serious injury or death and it’s something we never want to see.

The risk of not stopping is not worth your safety, your passengers’ safety, or that of other road users.

Diversions are in place at the crash scene and we ask people to avoid the area.