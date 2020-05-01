Police remind public of Alert Level 3 restrictions

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 19:01

Police will be out and about in communities throughout the country this weekend reminding the public of Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Overall, Police are so far pleased with the level of compliance under Alert Level 3, however, there have been examples of people not adhering to social distancing rules or pushing the limits while out for takeaways.

Under Alert Level 3 (as at 6pm yesterday), there have been 281 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Management and Health acts, with 77 prosecutions, 180 warnings and 24 youth referrals.

Police will respond to emergency calls about large gatherings - Alert Level 3 is not a license for people to host parties, or gatherings with people outside your bubble network.

We will also continue to increase our presence on the road, to discourage those tempted to head to the bach for the weekend. The restrictions are clear - no unnecessary travel outside your region and please make safe decisions about your permitted recreation activity.

The Police message is clear: now is not the time to become complacent, the rules still apply and people must adhere to them for the safety of everyone.

If you are going out, stay two metres away from other people and be patient in any queues at the supermarket or your favourite takeaway outlet.

Anyone using ‘click and collect’ services is reminded not to loiter - please pick up your items and head straight home.

Please note, that persistent or serious breaches may result in enforcement action.