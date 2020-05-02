Sudden death in Maupuia

Saturday, 2 May, 2020 - 08:46

Around 2pm yesterday (1 May) Police were called to a report of a body found in bush off Akaroa Drive, Maupuia.

The body has been identified as that of 49-year-old Jason Cambourn, who was reported missing from Porirua on 23 March.

Police extend their sincere sympathies to Jason’s family, who have endured many weeks of distress since he was reported missing.

Jason’s death is not thought to be suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.