Lower Buller Gorge access to Westport closed due to slips

Sunday, 3 May, 2020 - 11:48

Heavy rain overnight has closed SH6 east of Westport this morning, between Inangahua and Westport, with slips at each end of the Lower Buller Gorge, at Uranium Point and at Inangahua.

"Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors are hoping to clear the slips this morning or early this afternoon if weather conditions allow. The next update will be at midday today," says Waka Kotahi West Coast Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham.

See this link for updates on this part of SH6: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/298662

Slip still on the move in the Lower Buller Gorge:

Greymouth to Westport via Punakaiki still open

State Highway 6 south of Westport to Greymouth is open, but rain is continuing to fall in northern Westland and Buller district.

"We encourage people to avoid using the roads in these conditions and please be on the lookout for surface debris. Slow down if you do have to make a journey," says Miss Whinham.

SH67, north of Westport to Mohikinui, has also had some surface flooding but it remains open.

One highway has reopened

As well as the Lower Buller Gorge slips, the road south of Inangahua was also closed this morning due to surface flooding between Inangahua and Reefton. (SH69) That highway has now reopened (after 9.30 am).

For up-to-date river levels and rainfall data, please check the West Coast Regional Council’s web page: http://data.wcrc.govt.nz/cgi-bin/HydWebServer.cgi/

Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)