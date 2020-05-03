One dead following a fatal crash on 1 May in New Plymouth

|
Police can now advise that a person has now died following a vehicle collision on 1 May in Bell Block, New Plymouth.
Emergency services were notified of the two car collision on Connett Road at 7:05pm on Friday.
Three other people sustained moderate injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
