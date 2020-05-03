Fatal house fire in Whangateau

|
One person has died following a house fire at a residential address on Birdsall Road, Whangateau last night.
Police were notified of the fire at 6:54 yesterday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended.
Police will be making further inquiries today into the cause of the fire.
