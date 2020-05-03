Investigation continues following Levin firearms incident

Sunday, 3 May, 2020 - 18:21

Police conducted a scene examination at a residential address in Salisbury Street, Levin today.

The continuing investigation follows an incident in the vicinity of the property last night in which a firearm was allegedly discharged.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

A 33-year-old man will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow on firearms-related charges.

Police are asking the public’s help to identify two vehicles seen acting suspiciously in the Salisbury Street area and surrounding streets just before 9pm last night.

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 and quote file number 200503/1441 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.