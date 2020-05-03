Body identified as missing person

|
Police have identified the man whose body was found in bush near Epping Road in Henderson on Friday 1 May, as that of 59-year-old Calvin Wicksteed.
Calvin had recently been reported missing by his family, and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
His death is not being considered suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.
