A Special Day for the Nation's Firefighters - FENZ

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 10:32

Today Fire and Emergency New Zealand has released a video celebrating our people on International Firefighters’ Day.

"This video is about showing that New Zealanders celebrate and acknowledge the important work our firefighters and the people who support them do, says Fire and Emergency CEO Rhys Jones.

"It is a difficult and dangerous job, but every one of our 1,800 career and 12,000 volunteer firefighters are committed to serving and protecting New Zealand communities. And they do a great job.

"We know our people do more than just fight fires. International Firefighters’ Day is a chance to publicly thank them for their bravery and commitment attending medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, and weather and hazardous substances incidents, as well as fires. They respond to around 80,000 incidents a year.

"Through our nation’s COVID-19 response, our firefighters have continued to provide their essential service to people in need, Rhys Jones says.

"For many firefighters, their important role also brings with it missed meals, sleep and family commitments. So we also acknowledge their families and whanau for their support, which allows them to be available to serve New Zealander 24/7, 365 days every year.

"We thank them all for the work they do."

Rhys Jones says if you know a firefighter, please take this opportunity to send them a message and say thanks.

You can view the video here. - https://vimeo.com/414418766/8c852729a7