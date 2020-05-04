Public input sought for Waikawa Bay Foreshore Reserve plan - MDC

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 11:13

People’s ideas and views are wanted to help guide the development of the first ever reserve management plan for the Waikawa Bay Foreshore Reserve at Waikawa Bay, near Waitohi/Picton.

Marlborough Sounds Ward Councillor David Oddie says the reserve is a popular place for picnicking, swimming and launching boats, and is of great significance to Te Ätiawa Ki Te Tau Ihu.

"We’re keen to hear from locals and those who use the reserve on a regular basis. It’s a popular and special coastal reserve, with multiple uses."

"The Council will develop a management plan for the reserve that will help support a mix of uses, as well as putting in place policies to guide day-to-day management. Once adopted, the plan will provide certainty for everyone about how this reserve will be managed over the next 10 years."

There are three opportunities for the public to get involved:

1) Complete an online survey or write to Council- during the initial informal feedback period, which is open now and closes on Friday 12 June

2) Send a formal submission on the draft reserve management plan, once that is published, during January to March 2021

3) Speak at a hearing on your submission later in 2021.

To provide online feedback and for further information please go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/parks-and-open-spaces/parks-and-open-spaces-plans-and-reports/waikawa-bay-foreshore-reserve-management-plan/?ed-step=1

Feedback can also be emailed to waikawaforeshorermp@marlborough.govt.nz

Feedback or suggestions can also be made in writing and sent to Linda Craighead, Parks Planner, Marlborough District Council, PO Box 443, Blenheim, 7240. Please include your name and contact details so we can keep you informed about how the development of the plan is progressing.

-Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions it is not possible to have face-to-face public meetings, which would normally have taken place. People’s initial feedback can be provided online via a survey, in writing or via an arranged videoconference or phone call with a Council staff member. If the COVID-19 restrictions are reduced, the opportunity for direct engagement may change.

If you would like to talk with someone about this process please contact Linda Craighead or Grahame Smail on 03 520 7400.