One person dies at scene of Normandy crash

One person has died at the scene following a fatal crash today on Mawhitiwhiti Road in Normanby, Taranaki.
The crash involving a car and a pole was reported around 8.20am.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
