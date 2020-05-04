One person dies at scene of Normandy crash

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 11:46

One person has died at the scene following a fatal crash today on Mawhitiwhiti Road in Normanby, Taranaki.

The crash involving a car and a pole was reported around 8.20am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.