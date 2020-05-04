Hawke's Bay Police issue warning after recent street racing

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 12:06

Hawke's Bay Police would like to remind motorists to follow the road rules during Alert Level 3 restrictions.

This comes after Police responded to a report of illegal street racing on a rural road near SH50 in Hastings yesterday.

On arrival, Police stopped eight vehicles that were attempting to leave the scene.

Police impounded two of the vehicles for illegal street racing, a further two vehicles were also impounded as the drivers had suspended licences.

Hawke's Bay Prevention Co-ordinator Sergeant Glenn Restieaux says this illegal activity could have had disastrous consequences for those involved, as well as members of the public.

"There is more traffic on our roads now that we are in Alert Level 3, so we encourage all road users to drive to the conditions and be considerate to others," says Sergeant Restieaux.