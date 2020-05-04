Miro Street upgrade to get underway - Taupo District Council

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 17:42

Major road works on Miro Street will get underway this week, having been delayed due to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The work will involve upgrading the road surface to ensure it can cope with the heavy traffic volumes.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said the current road surface is prone to potholing due to its age and the amount of traffic in the industrial area.

"As a result, we’ve determined the most economic and long-term solution is to substantially upgrade the surface below the road, to ensure it can cope with the increasing volumes," he said.

"This work will also involve repairs to sections of kerbing and channelling, along with changes to the Matai Street intersection, to reduce the effects of heavy vehicles there.

The work was originally scheduled to begin in March, but conditions under the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown meant all construction work was unable to progress.

"We are now restarting this project, with the aim of completing the first section, from Nos. 31 to 86 Miro Street, by early July, weather depending," Mr Strongman said.

"There will be detours and stop/go lane closures in place as required, and our contractor will try to reduce the impact on traffic and businesses as much as possible.

"We ask that everyone uses caution around the work site while the upgrade is underway," he said.