Arrests made for methamphetamine dealing in Christchurch

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 09:10

Christchurch Police yesterday executed a series of search warrants as part of an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in Canterbury.

Police have seized a total of three kilograms of methamphetamine, and several thousand dollars in cash.

The methamphetamine has a street value of over two million dollars.

Two men, aged 31 and 39, have been arrested and charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, Tuesday 5 May.

Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous and addictive drug which continues to cause significant harm in the community.

Police continues to be committed to identifying and disrupting criminal syndicates involved in large scale drug distribution.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.