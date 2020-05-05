Kennedy Park Resort shows confidence in its future

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 10:01

Napier’s Council-owned, award-winning Kennedy Park Resort has begun construction of new bathroom, kitchen and laundry facilities.

"Council had been planning this $1.75 million project for two years and construction had always been due to commence in April 2020. But the current pandemic has made the start date all the more significant. The project is contributing to jobs and economic activity in the early stages of Napier’s pandemic recovery," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"We are a tourist city and Napier’s recovery from the pandemic will be dependent on us attracting a steady stream of domestic visitors in the short to medium term. Ensuring that we continue to provide high quality accommodation options for our visitors is key. Kennedy Park Resort is positioning itself for strong future growth of domestic tourism."

Kennedy Park Resort Manager David Aflallo says "Our resort is a first point of call for sports teams and school groups and we also offer conference facilities. Our domestic market is key, and we need to be ready for the growth in that market."

A strong local economic recovery is critical. By proceeding with our project, we are contributing to the recovery of Napier’s economy. We need to ensure that we maintain the high standards that we are known for," says Mr Aflallo.

Holiday parks are central to driving sustainable regional tourism growth. Domestic tourism spend was previously worth around $2 billion per month. In the year ending March 2020, three in four New Zealanders took an overnight domestic trip for leisure purposes. The average length of trip was three nights and 97% of domestic travellers had their holiday expectations met or exceeded. Hawke’s Bay was one of four regions that recorded the highest satisfaction levels.

Fergus Brown, Chief Executive of Holiday Parks New Zealand says "Kennedy Park Resort is showing confidence in Hawke’s Bay tourism in making this investment. Holiday parks have been heavily impacted by the restrictions on domestic travel and lack of international visitors. However, we will come out of this and it is important that holiday parks continue to invest to attract domestic visitors in what will be a highly competitive market."’

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Chris Roberts welcomes the commitment being shown by Kennedy Park Resort and Napier City Council to the future of tourism. "While operators around the country are in an incredibly tough space right now, we know that New Zealanders and our international visitors will eventually start travelling again. Providing attractive and modern facilities will be important as we rebuild our industry."

The current ablution block’s building framework is 70 years old. Cleaning and maintenance has had to increase to maintain visual appeal and it is below a reasonable standard for a 5 Star Qualmark rating. The new building will cap or reduce energy consumption and save on maintenance costs. The new facilities will include toilets and showers, four family rooms, a kitchen and dining area, alfresco dining and a new laundry.

Strict health and safety procedures will be followed as work commences during Alert Level 3.