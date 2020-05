Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 11:35

Waikato rangatahi group Koroī wanted to support other young Māori through the isolation of COVID-19 so they put some of their own humble budget towards local initiatives.

This included funding for a Māori student university group, the Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) and education provider NZMA.

Te Puni Kōkiri Waikato has worked with Koroī for almost a year. Koroī provide advice, make recommendations and ensure the rangatahi voice is reflected and genuinely considered.

Newly established student rōpū Māori, Te Kāuru, at The University of Waikato is one of the groups Koroī supported. COVID-19 changed the way everyone in Aotearoa is operating, but the challenges for Te Kāuru were the issues affecting tauira Māori.

The group recognised that going from an educational space which provided in-class learning, tutorials, the library, and a network of friends to nothing can be a daunting transition.

Te Kāuru has used the virtual world to support their members. They are hosting online digital wānanga, hauora sessions and weekly incentivised challenges to lift the morale of Māori students during these uncertain times.

Te Kāuru co-president Luke Moss (Ngāti Maniapoto) says the Koroī pūtea has included prizes such as a $50 supermarket voucher which has helped students when they "needed it the most."

"For some students who relied on part-time work during lockdown, they were finding it hard to keep up with rent and other essentials. Not only did the funding help with their financial situation, the kaupapa we ran helped pull people together and make them feel a part of a whānau," he says.

Regional Manager for Te Puni Kōkiri (Waikato- Waiariki) Rachel Jones says working with Koroī is an opportunity for the Ministry to connect with the rangatahi community.

"Our rangatahi are our future and it has been great to see their resilience in creating and supporting initiatives that keep them connected while we’ve had to remain isolated and apart," she says.