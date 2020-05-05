Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 11:35

Waikato rangatahi group KoroÄ« wanted to support other young MÄori through the isolation of COVID-19 so they put some of their own humble budget towards local initiatives.

This included funding for a MÄori student university group, the Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) and education provider NZMA.

Te Puni KÅkiri Waikato has worked with KoroÄ« for almost a year. KoroÄ« provide advice, make recommendations and ensure the rangatahi voice is reflected and genuinely considered.

Newly established student rÅpÅ« MÄori, Te KÄuru, at The University of Waikato is one of the groups KoroÄ« supported. COVID-19 changed the way everyone in Aotearoa is operating, but the challenges for Te KÄuru were the issues affecting tauira MÄori.

The group recognised that going from an educational space which provided in-class learning, tutorials, the library, and a network of friends to nothing can be a daunting transition.

Te KÄuru has used the virtual world to support their members. They are hosting online digital wÄnanga, hauora sessions and weekly incentivised challenges to lift the morale of MÄori students during these uncertain times.

Te KÄuru co-president Luke Moss (NgÄti Maniapoto) says the KoroÄ« pÅ«tea has included prizes such as a $50 supermarket voucher which has helped students when they "needed it the most."

"For some students who relied on part-time work during lockdown, they were finding it hard to keep up with rent and other essentials. Not only did the funding help with their financial situation, the kaupapa we ran helped pull people together and make them feel a part of a whÄnau," he says.

Regional Manager for Te Puni KÅkiri (Waikato- Waiariki) Rachel Jones says working with KoroÄ« is an opportunity for the Ministry to connect with the rangatahi community.

"Our rangatahi are our future and it has been great to see their resilience in creating and supporting initiatives that keep them connected while we’ve had to remain isolated and apart," she says.