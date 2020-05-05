FNDC identifies 17 shovel-ready projects

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 12:49

Far North District Council has presented 17 ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects for government funding, part of a national plan to stimulate the economy and reduce impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects were submitted on 14 April to the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, a taskforce set up by the Government to seek out infrastructure projects around New Zealand that will boost spending and employment. The projects must be ‘shovel ready’, meaning planning is well advanced and the projects can be started within six months.

The Far North projects include new water supplies for towns hit hard by the ongoing Northland drought, upgrades to wastewater facilities, flood protection, roading upgrades, and plans to boost walking and cycling options for residents and visitors.

Mayor John Carter says it is still too early to say what the full impact of the COVID 19 pandemic will be on the local economy. However, the government’s decision to prioritise construction projects right across the country offers hope to under-resourced areas such as the Far North that it is included in efforts to boost industry and employment in the post-COVID environment.

He says the projects presented were already on the Council’s books and many have been discussed with communities through Long Term Plan consultations. There is also a clear need for the new infrastructure, such as new water supplies for Kaitaia and Kaikohe, and significant upgrades to key rural roads.

"We undertook a detailed review of our most critical and most advanced projects and I believe all of those we presented will satisfy the government’s project criteria. I’m confident they have a very good chance of being funded."

He says the projects submitted include a strong focus on upskilling Far North workers. "The Council not only wants to create employment, we want the skills those workers gain to lead onto new work and be self-sustaining once these projects are completed."

The Infrastructure Industry Reference Group is now considering all projects submitted from around the country. It is yet to make an announcement on the projects to be funded.