Education consultant gets home detention for $150,000 fraud

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 17:50

A former employee of the tertiary education provider Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi has been sentenced to nine months’ home detention for receiving about $150,000 in kickbacks.

Katherine Tuhakaraina (60) was sentenced today in the Tauranga District Court on one representative charge of ‘Receiving secret reward for procuring contracts’ brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

The defendant received the kickbacks from Koa Consultants who delivered an education course to the wÄnanga.

Ms Tuhakaraina had recommended her employer award the company the contract. The defendant made the recommendation knowing she would get a share of Koa Consultants’ profits if it got the work. Her employer was unaware of this agreement or that the defendant had any personal interest in the awarding of work to Koa Consultants.

The Director of the SFO, Julie Read, said, "Corruption is a priority for the SFO. It disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society, and in this case undermined the good work of the wÄnanga and its dedicated employees. Ms Tuhakaraina deceived her employer to obtain funds provided to the education sector from the Crown. Her offending was criminal, corrupt and a gross breach of trust."