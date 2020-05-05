Predator Free 2050 Limited CEO Ed Chignell resigns

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 21:12

Predator Free 2050 Limited Chief Executive Ed Chignell has resigned and will step down from his role on 10 July 2020.

Mr Chignell has led the government-owned company since August 2017, overseeing investments in ambitious predator eradication projects and breakthrough-focussed research around the country.

Predator Free 2050 Limited Chair Jane Taylor says Mr Chignell had brought incredible energy and drive to the national predator free effort.

"Ed has arranged co-funding for projects in Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Dunedin, Waiheke and D’Urville Island, won significant new backing from the Provincial Growth Fund, overseen delivery of our first research strategy and mobilised a new suite of innovative products for field use."

"This is an outstanding contribution and platform from which we can transform the outlook for our biodiversity, native fauna and other taonga around the country."

Mr Chignell will return to Treescape Ltd, the company he co-founded and was Chief Executive of for 37 years, in an Executive Chair role, to see it through challenges created by the COVID-19 situation.

Mr Chignell says he is incredibly proud of what Predator Free 2050 Limited has achieved.

"We are starting to see what an Aotearoa without the predatory pressure of rats, stoats and possums will look like. I have enjoyed working with councils, community and iwi groups and philanthropic partners prepared to step up and prove the possible. I have absolutely loved the responsibility and experience of leading this new company and helping to extend the government’s conservation effort."

Department of Conservation Chief Executive Lou Sanson said Mr Chignell had made a massive impact since the government’s announcement of the Predator Free 2050 goal in 2016.

"Ed has been an inspiration to New Zealand’s Predator Free movement. He has clearly demonstrated the strength of having a Crown Entity specifically focussed on the predator free vision and ability to invest with community partners, philanthropy and others in projects capable of showing the way ahead for New Zealanders "

The Board of Predator Free 2050 Limited will commence a search for a new Chief Executive shortly and expects to attract many well qualified candidates wanting to lead the company into a new and exciting phase.