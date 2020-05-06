Clyde wastewater pipeline construction underway again - council

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 08:12

Construction of the Clyde wastewater pipeline is underway again after a month-long delay due to the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown.

The shift to Level 3 means CODC contractors, Fulton Hogan, are working in crew bubbles and maintaining physical distancing.

Crews are installing the pipeline along Graveyard Gully Road towards its final destination, the Alexandra wastewater treatment plant.

CODC is also taking the opportunity to make improvements to Alexandra’s wastewater system while the Clyde wastewater pipeline is being installed along Graveyard Gully Road.

"It makes good sense to do these upgrades when we’re already working in the area, as this minimises disruption for the community and is more cost-effective," said CODC Capital Project Programme Manager Patrick Keenan.

As well as installing the Clyde wastewater pipeline, contractors are upgrading the existing Alexandra wastewater pipeline and installing a second wastewater pipeline to future-proof the capacity of Alexandra’s wastewater system.

"This part of the project will be a bit slower because we are installing three pipelines at the same time," Mr Keenan said.

To maintain service continuity, a temporary above-ground pipeline has been installed to carry wastewater to the treatment plant while this work is underway.

A temporary road closure for all traffic is in place on Graveyard Gully Road south of the Shaky Bridge Café until June 2020.

Pipeline installation work on the Graveyard Gully section is expected to be completed in July.