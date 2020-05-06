Maangai Maori appointments made by Waikato District Council

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 14:34

Waikato District Council today took a significant step toward strengthening the Maaori voice in its decision making by approving the appointment of two Maangai Maaori (Voice of Maaori) positions to its three major Council Committees.

Maxine Moana-Tuwhangai (Waikato), an experienced governor, former Waikato Tainui tribal authority chairperson, independent hearings commissioner, NZ Order of Merit recipient, Chartered Accountant Fellow and Justice of the Peace, was today chosen by Council as Maangai Maaori on two of its three principal committees; Strategy and Finance, and Policy and Regulatory.

Brendon Green (Ngaati Hikairo, Waikato Tainui, Ngaapuhi), an experienced commercial director, current Watercare board member, tribal representative of Te Whakakitenga o Waikato Tainui, director of Tainui Kawhia Inc., and formerly held executive and management roles in the energy sectors in the US, Mexico and NZ, was today chosen by Council as Maangai Maaori on the Infrastructure Committee.

Ms Moana-Tuwhangai and Mr Green were recommended to Council by an appointments panel consisting of Mayor Allan Sanson, Deputy Mayor Aksel Bech, Waikato Tainui appointments panel representative Patience Te Ao, and WDC Chief Executive’s independent representative Craig Barrett. Mayor Allan Sanson said that he "looked forward to seeing the voice of Maaori strengthened in Council decision making and engagement. This is a positive thing for the Waikato district and our organisation." "Maangai Maaori has been a long-term goal of our Waikato Tainui Waikato District Council Joint Management Committee, so it’s pleasing to see us reach this milestone together," he said.

"The calibre of applicants we received was extremely high, which is evident by the two outstanding candidates we approved today to join us at the Council Committee table. I look forward to working with them both," he said. Council decided that the appointments will commence immediately to enable an induction process to begin for both Maangai Maaori. Council approved the establishment of the Maangai Maaori positions, with full voting and speaking rights, as part of its 2019-22 governance structure.