Police investigating theft of dozens of BBQ's

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 14:54

Counties Manukau Police are investigating the theft of almost 50 brand new barbeques that were stolen during a burglary at a Mitre 10 Mega store in East Auckland.

The burglary was committed overnight on Monday 4th May in Flat Bush and Police believe the offenders may have used a truck to make multiple visits to the premise.

The stolen BBQ’s are Weber and Everdure brands and Police are asking the public to be aware and use their good judgement if they are offered a new BBQ at a discounted price, or see these brands advertised for cheap on online platforms such as Facebook marketplace.

Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, says it’s particularly disappointing to see businesses being targeted by offenders at a time when many of them are struggling as a result of the Covid pandemic and people’s jobs can be on the line.

"We are determined to hold these offenders to account and we are appealing to anyone in our community who is offered a new cheap Weber or Everdure BBQ or has information about this crime to contact us immediately."

Information can be provided to the Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200505/8672.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.