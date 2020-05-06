Memorial Sportsground entranceway takes shape - South Waikato District Council

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 15:14

Now that some project work can be started again under level 3, Council’s contractor TÄ«rau Earthmovers has started further work at the Tokoroa Memorial Sportsground entranceway with the addition of benches and picnic tables close to the new popular playground installed last year. The trees planted in the area, once grown will provide shade. The temporary loose metal pathway will be replaced with an exposed aggregate pathway, in the same style as the new footpaths used in the Tokoroa CBD upgrade. The playground is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Two paved seating areas will also be installed alongside the pathway. This will ultimately incorporate a local sporting hero feature. Council consulted with its community in 2018 to ask what people wanted to see in this new public space. The top ranking suggestion was a feature to recognise successful local sporting heroes. Other suggestions included a new talking pole, memorial feature, MÄori heritage or outdoor art. Council’s engagement team will facilitate a body of work to create this celebration of sporting legends, in collaboration with partners and stakeholders. Criteria and a concept design will be developed as part of this collaboration.