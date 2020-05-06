University of Auckland launches te reo Maori app to support language revitalisation

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 15:26

The app follows the April release of Te taonga nÅ tua whakarere, he taonga mÅ ÄpÅpÅ A treasure from ancient times, and for tomorrow: The University of Auckland Language Plan for the Revitalisation of Te Reo MÄori 2020-2025. Its goals are to protect and promote te reo MÄori and to demonstrate the University’s commitment to the value of te reo and its role in preserving this taonga for current and future generations.

Pro Vice-Chancellor MÄori Professor Cindy Kiro said that both the plan and the app are integral to putting into practice one of the key aspirations of the University’s strategic plan - to benefit MÄori and the University through partnerships that acknowledge the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

"Te KÅ«aha makes the crucial link between language and culture, with content covering te reo MÄori pronunciation and expressions, tikanga MÄori, and the history and values of the tertiary institution.

"It has been developed collaboratively with staff and students who were engaged in developing the concept, sourcing materials, contributing voiceover and providing feedback," she said.

The University of Auckland recognises te reo MÄori as the foundation of MÄori culture and identity, and that it has a role to play in preserving and protecting the language and culture. It is committed to doing so in partnership with iwi MÄori and the community.

"Despite te reo MÄori being one of three official languages in Aotearoa New Zealand it remains endangered," said Professor Kiro. "Our intention is to support its revitalisation as a living language that can be used by all New Zealanders. This supports the Crown’s aim of having one million New Zealanders able to speak basic te reo MÄori by 2040.

"We aim to raise the status of the language, promote learning of te reo and tikanga MÄori and encourage its use by creating opportunities for the language to be seen and heard every day at the University."

Professor Kiro said that among other things this would include bilingual signage and symbols of tikanga MÄori, such as the Pou adorning the entrance to the new Engineering Building, Te Herenga MÄtai PÅ«kaha.

The University Language Revitalisation plan has three aspirational goals:

By 2024, all existing staff will have participated in professional development for te reo MÄori learning and all new staff will be offered a course

By 2025, all students will have the option of a te reo MÄori course in their programme of study

By 2040, 50% of staff will have the ability and confidence to demonstrate a basic level of competency in te reo MÄori

The Te KÅ«aha app is a digital cultural competency guide that has been designed to provide staff and students the opportunity to learn about te reo MÄori and tikanga MÄori in their day-to-day lives and at their own pace. Interactive features include: pronunciation of MÄori words including local geographic features of significance to the University, maps with marae names, tikanga (protocols), mihi/pepeha (introductions), ngÄ mihi (greetings), karakia (invocations), and waiata (songs).

The app is accessible on Apple, Android and Windows devices and has been shared with all staff and students.

Te KÅ«aha has been five months in development. Kaiarataki Michael Steedman, Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor MÄori, is just one of the people who has been thinking about it for some time.

"It made sense for the app to be implemented under the commitments within the new Language Plan," he said

"Te MÄtanga Reo, the University MÄori Language Advisory Committee, provided content expertise for the customisation of the app and the University’s commercialisation arm UniServices funded the purchase.

"The content is customised for relevance to the University of Auckland such as greetings for teaching staff to students, and academics introducing themselves or responding to greetings when in a meeting or conference.

"Staff new to Aotearoa New Zealand will find it useful as they come to grips with te reo MÄori pronunciation and tikanga, particularly marae and pÅwhiri protocol. It will also assist researchers at the University for its content about the tribes, tribal authorities and marae of the Auckland, Waikato and Te Tai Tokerau regions."

Professor Kiro acknowledges the Plan, the app, and other channels being developed are the result of efforts by many MÄori staff and students.

"For many years they have been working in education, history, languages, science, law and other disciplines and we are building on the groundwork. We are privileged to have their energy and expertise in te reo and te AÅ MÄori."