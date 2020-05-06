Name release: Fatal collision on Bell Block in New Plymouth - Police

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 16:45

Police can now release the name of the man who died on Saturday 2 May as result of a vehicle collision on Corbett Road, Bell Block on Friday 1 May.

He was Craig Wilton Stills, 54, of New Plymouth.

Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.