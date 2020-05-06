Name release: Fatal collision on Bell Block in New Plymouth - Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died on Saturday 2 May as result of a vehicle collision on Corbett Road, Bell Block on Friday 1 May.
He was Craig Wilton Stills, 54, of New Plymouth.
Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.
An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.
His death has been referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice