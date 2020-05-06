Staying healthy is important - Thames Coromandel District Council

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 17:00

As we transition between levels the impact of COVID-19 on our everyday life changes - some of us are back at work, some of us are still at home in our bubble, while others have had their normal life turned upside down. As a community it's more important than ever to keep sharing the aroha from afar - we're all still in this together.

"We know it's a scary time and the thought of going out or being around people can be daunting but staying healthy is important and is the best thing we can do for ourselves," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "So you should continue to seek primary healthcare during Alert Level 3."

During Alert Level 3, medical centres, pharmacies and hospitals are still open and not just for COVID-19 related cases. If you aren't feeling well or you have other health-related concerns, please seek assistance - whether it's something you know you can get from the pharmacy, or you need to speak directly with your doctor.

Healthcare can be contactless - call your medical centre to make an appointment and your doctor may offer you a consultation by text, email, phone or video. If, however, your doctor feels you need a consultation in person, they will organise this for you.

"The last few weeks have highlighted how important it is to look out for each other and connect in meaningful ways," says Mayor Sandra. "Those little moments we took for granted, like a hug, handshake or hongi, are sorely missed."

While we're a long way from normal, there are still lots of simple and easy things we can do to boost our own wellbeing. 'All Right? - Getting Through Together' have created some great free online resources to share a message of aroha and wellbeing tips you can use here.

And remember, it's normal to have overwhelming feelings during this time and it can be helpful to talk about what you are going through. Free text the 'Need to talk?' service on 1737. This service is free, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and gives you the chance to talk it through with a trained counsellor.

Update on our Council services

Road Safety - With the move to Level 3, more people are driving - but no one needs to speed. "Please slow down and stay safe," says Ingrid Le Fevre, our Road Safety Co-ordinator. "A drive to the supermarket, takeaways, or a pharmacy is still a drive. So please, take care and respect every road user’s right to be on the road, especially more vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists."

Online forums - We’ve had a great response to our invitation to online forums we're hosting so our local people can understand how the building/construction and hospitality sectors may operate in the medium to long-term as we move through the Alert Levels of COVID-19. Both forums will be hosted by ZOOM:

Hospitality: 3pm, Tuesday 12 May

Building/construction: 5.30pm, Wednesday 13 May

Please register your interest to dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz along with any questions that you would like answered.

We’re also looking at another forum in the next fortnight for the retail sector. See tcdc.govt.nz/supportlocal for more information.

Kerbside collections - Tomorrow, Thursday 7 May:

Thames South Rural

Refuse transfer stations (RTS) - Our RTSs are open with a limited service in order to comply with the requirements of Alert Level 3.

"I would like to thank our communities again and I am very impressed with the kindness and patience of everyone while we are working through these new protocols," says Mayor Sandra.

Please remember to maintain social distancing when visiting one of our RTSs with both staff and other users.

RTS hours and locations: tcdc.govt.nz/rts

For the full update on our Council services go to tcdc.govt.nz/covid-19

Stay informed, get support or contact us:

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services. Find more here on what support is available and some ways to stay connected.

Tune into the radio - We’re advertising on local radio stations any important updates and our Mayor Sandra has an interview with CFM on Mondays, Gold FM on Tuesdays and with Coromandel More FM on Thursdays.

Newspapers - Keep an eye out in the local newspapers for news and updates from our Council.

Call us: 07 868 0200

Email: customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz

Website: tcdc.govt.nz