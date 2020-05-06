Public help leads to arrest of cannabis dealer

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 17:55

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw, Central Otago CIB:

Police would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance that led to the arrest of a cannabis dealer in Alexandra today.

Alexandra Police executed a search warrant and uncovered cannabis and other items at a property on Larch Crescent.

The arrest has been the result of an ongoing Police investigation into commercial drug dealing in Central Otago that was aided significantly by the members of the local community.

A 29-year-old woman is due to appear in Alexandra District Court later this month.

"Police would to thank the community for their help and for speaking out when they saw an activity that they knew wasn't right," said Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw.

"This is a great example of the community working together with some smart Police work to take out the criminals.

"Police are committed to reducing the supply of drugs and reducing criminal offending."

If you, or someone you know, is using drugs, you can seek help by contacting your local GP, by ringing the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or texting 8681 seven days a week to speak to a trained counsellor.