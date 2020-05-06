Spacing rules mean 35,000 children may not return to ECE after lockdown

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 20:49

Analysis from the Early Childhood Council show 35,000 out of 200,000 children enrolled in Early Childhood Education may not return to centres if Level 3 spacing regulations aren’t relaxed.

Before lockdown, ECE centres were required to maintain 2.5 square meters per child enrolled, which was increased to 3 square meters per child when re-opening in Alert Level 3.

"It may seem like a small rule, but when you do the maths, it has huge effects. This works out to an average of nine children per centre not coming back, and their parents having to find alternative arrangements," said the ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

Flow-on effects could include:

The sector will lose an estimated $1 Billion in government funding, which is allocated per child

Centres losing parent fees from the 35,000 children not returning

3500 - 4500 qualified teachers with no children to teach could lose their jobs

"Safety needs to come first, but if the COVID-19 numbers keep tracking the way they are, it seems like common sense to return to pre-lockdown child spacing."

"We acknowledge there are complicated issues being worked through for Level 2, but we’re confident our members have the processes in place to maintain safe environments for children in their care, and are ready to do so," said Mr Reynolds.