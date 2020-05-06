Wellington Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 22:17

One Lotto player from Wellington will be jumping for joy after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday.

With support from Lotto NZ, Wellington Hospitals Foundation was able to purchase the pure merino wool their volunteers needed to help knit more than 8,000 garments for Wellington’s newest arrivals. With 100% of Lotto NZ profits being returned to New Zealand communities, every time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis. Read more here: https://mylotto.co.nz/community-winners/kiwis-helping-kiwis-wellington-hospital

Anyone from Wellington who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto NZ counters in dairies and convenience stores are able to re-open under Alert Level 3. All other stores including supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will re-open their Lotto counters at Alert Level 2.

Customers can also purchase their tickets online at www.MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

To find out more about Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit: www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19