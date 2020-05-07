'Low case numbers encouraging, Tairawhiti Mayor urges vigilance'

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 12:52

We need to stay in our bubbles. That’s the message that TairÄwhiti Mayor Rehette Stoltz wants to impress on everyone living in TairÄwhiti.

‘We’ve been doing a brilliant job during lock down of remaining safe in our bubbles, but we have to stay the course,’ she said.

Nationally there were zero new cases reported two days in a row and yesterday only 2 new cases.

‘We’re still at Alert Level 3, which is essentially not that different to a full lock down. We need to finish the job we started, which is eliminating COVID 19.

‘What we are doing as a community is working, but it’s too early to celebrate.’

Alert Level 3 has meant that some of us can go back to work with strict physical distancing in place.

‘But we can’t relax our guard,’ the mayor said.

‘It’s only by paying attention and being vigilant that will save us from any unpleasant surprises. . It will be some time before we are in the clear, and we need to keep doing what we have been doing.’

Under Alert Level 3:

- Keep working and learning from home if you can.

- Keep a two-metre distance from others.

- Stay local and travel only within our region.

‘The Government will announce on Monday 11 May if we will move to Alert Level 2 and when that may happen. Until then, we remain at Alert Level 3.

‘Stay safe and be kind.’

Anyone in need of assistance call Tairawhiti Civil Defence Coordination Centre at Council on 0800 653 800.

Check the COVID-19 website for further details - http://www.gdc.govt.nz/covid-19/